Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children

Creatas/Thinkstock(SAN ANTONIO) — A former nurse in Texas was charged Wednesday in the 1981 murder of a 2-year-old girl.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood told ABC News Thursday that Genene Jones, 66, is suspected of killing as many as 60 children during her time as a nurse.

“We looked at her work schedule and when these babies were passing and the increase in passing under her direct work schedule was astronomical,” said LaHood.

The district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday that Jones had been indicted for the Sept. 16, 1981, murder of then 2-year-old Rosemary Vega. Last month, Jones was …read more