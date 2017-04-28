Former President George HW Bush released from hospital after treatment for pneumonia

Twitter/@GeorgeHWBush(HOUSTON) — Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Texas hospital after receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital earlier this month after a persistent cough led to a pneumonia diagnosis, according to his staff.

This is his third hospitalization just this year. In January, the former president was hospitalized for 12 days after contracting pneumonia. He recovered enough to toss the coin at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5. However, Bush was again hospitalized after the event for reasons that were not disclosed at the time.

This week, Bush’s physician, Dr. Clint …read more