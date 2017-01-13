Former Yes Keyboardist Rick Wakeman’s 100th Solo Album, “Piano Portraits,” Gets Released Today

PRNewsFoto/UMeEx-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman‘s new solo album, Piano Portraits, gets its release today on CD and as a digital download. Amazingly, the 15-track collection is the 100th solo album Wakeman has released.

Piano Portraits features instrumental versions of a number of well-known rock and pop songs, including covers of three tunes he played on as a studio musician — Cat Stevens' "Morning Has Broken" and David Bowie's "Life on Mars" and "Space Oddity." The album also features renditions of The Beatles' "Help!" and "Eleanor Rigby," Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," 10cc's "I'm Not Alone" and Yes' "Wonderous