Formerly Conjoined Twins Get Send-Off at Hospital Where They Were Separated

Driscoll Children’s Hospital(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — Nearly a year after being separated, formerly-conjoined twin sisters got a special send-off at the hospital where they had the life-changing surgery.

Scarlett and Ximena Hernandez-Torres were celebrated by the staff at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday night as their family prepared them to finally head home after nearly two years being treated or getting rehab there, hospital officials said.

The girls were born in May 2015 and were rushed to Driscoll Children’s Hospital as newborns because they were conjoined. They have been either patients at the hospital or living nearby for …read more


