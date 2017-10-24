Formerly conjoined twins recovering after ‘terrifying’ separation

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia(PHILADELPHIA) — Fifteen-month-olds Erin and Abby Delaney, a set of formerly conjoined twins, are still recovering from their “terrifying” separation surgery, but they’re almost ready to return home, according to their mother.

The baby girls, who were born connected at the head, traveled more than six hours from their Mooresville, North Carolina home for a rare separation surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia back in June, their mother, Heather Delaney, wrote in a blog post Sunday.

She said Erin and Abby suffered from brain bleeds after the surgery and were even placed in an induced coma for a …read more


