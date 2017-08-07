Formerly paralyzed man trains to compete in Ironman

iStock/Thinkstock(KONA, Hawaii) — After more than two decades, Rod Hutchins is finally very close to accomplishing his lifelong goal of completing an Ironman, the grueling, non-stop race that includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a 26.2-mile run.

But Hutchins was once far from ready to race. Diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome in the 1990s, Hutchins was paralyzed from the waist down, he told ABC affiliate KIFI-TV. The syndrome causes muscle weakness and pain as the body’s immune system starts to attack its nervous system.

“Five doctors were put together, and in 9 months, we did nine surgeries,” Hutchins told KIFI-TV. …read more