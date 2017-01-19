Founding Greg Kihn Band Bassist Steve Wright Passes Away

Steve Wright, middle, with Greg Kihn Band (Richard McCaffrey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)Original Greg Kihn Band bassist Steve Wright, who co-wrote the group’s biggest hits and dozens of other tunes, died Monday of a heart attack at a hospital in Sacramento, California.

Greg Kihn announced the sad news in a lengthy message on his official website. Calling Wright his “soul brother and songwriting partner,” Kihn maintained that Steve “was the driving force behind the band and always kept it fresh and new.”

Among the songs Wright co-wrote with Kihn were 1983’s “Jeopardy,” 1981’s “The Breakup …read more