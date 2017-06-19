Founding KISS drummer Peter Criss plays what he says will be his final US concert ever

Mike Pont/Getty Images for AWXIFounding KISS drummer Peter Criss apparently rock ‘n’ rolled all night for the final time in the U.S. this past Saturday. The 71-year-old Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer played an intimate concert at the New York City club The Cutting Room that night that was billed as his last live show ever in the States.

The Asbury Park Press reports that Criss performed a mix of KISS classics and tunes from his solo albums at the concert, splitting his time between playing drums and singing …read more


