Founding Steppenwolf keyboardist Goldy McJohn dead at 72

Steppenwolf in 1970; Goldy McJohn, far right (Gems/Redferns/Getty)Goldy McJohn, the original keyboard player for Steppenwolf, died Tuesday, August 1, after suffering a sudden heart attack, according to a message on his official Facebook fan page. He was 72.

A Toronto native, McJohn played with Steppenwolf from its 1967 inception until 1974, and contributed to all of the rock group’s biggest hits, including “Born to Be Wild,” “Magic Carpet Ride” and “Rock Me.” Prior to Steppenwolf, McJohn was a member of Toronto group The Mynah Byrds, which also featured Rick James, founding Buffalo Springfield …read more