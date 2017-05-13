Four new moms share what they’ve learned about motherhood

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Moms will be celebrating around the U.S. this weekend, but for some mothers it will be the very first time.

ABC News asked four moms — who welcomed their first child within the last 12 months — to reflect on new motherhood.

The women answered the same five questions about what they’ve learned, what they wish they would’ve known and what’s surprised them about their new role.

What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned about being a mother?

Ashley Gwynne, 32, of Baltimore, Maryland: “You cannot plan anything,” she began. “I had this idea that I was going to be this certain …read more