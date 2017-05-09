French models will need a doctor’s note to hit the catwalk

iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — Models in France will need an unusual accessory to hit the catwalk this fashion week: a doctor’s note.

A new decree issued last week by the French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health requires that models have a certificate from their doctors to prove they are in good health.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said in a translated statement that they wanted to promote better attitudes toward body image and prevent anorexia.

According to ministry officials in the statement, their “objective is also to protect the health of a category of the population particularly affected by this …read more