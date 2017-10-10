Friends ‘just keep swimming’ despite blindness and bone cancer

moodboard/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As 14-year-old Grace Bunke faced numerous rounds of chemotherapy to combat bone cancer, her friend McClain Hermes gave her a wall plaque with “Just keep swimming” etched into the wood.

That motto epitomizes their relationship.

The two teenagers met during a swim practice for BlazeSports, a nonprofit that supports children with physical disabilities through adaptive sports.

Hermes had double retinal detachments in both eyes at the age of 8, the result of Wagner Syndrome. She became completely blind in her right eye and is progressively losing her vision in her left eye.

McClain was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2014, faced …read more