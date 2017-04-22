Frito-Lay recalls jalapeno-flavored chips over Salmonella concerns

FDA(NEW YORK) — Some packages of potato chips are being pulled from shelves over Salmonella concerns.

Frito-Lay announced Friday it is voluntarily recalling Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips. The snack-maker said it was because of a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning that included jalapeño powder possibly tainted with Salmonella.

“Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution,” a release from the Food and Drug Administration said.

No chip consumers have reported illnesses


