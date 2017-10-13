From the “town trollop” to Mother Goose: How Dolly Parton’s persona is reaching a whole new group of fans

Sony Music Nashville/Dolly RecordsDolly Parton has never been shy about her larger-than-life personality or her unique fashion sense, even admitting that her look was based on “the town trollop.” But now, with her first children’s album, I Believe in You, the country-pop superstar says that same over-the-top image is what’s endearing her to a whole new group of fans.

“I have always said I look like a cartoon, ’cause I kinda do,” Dolly admits. “I just always liked just being overexaggerated. And my voice is small… And I think kids kinda can relate to me, like a Mother …read more