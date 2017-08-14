From war hero to white coat: A wounded veteran’s journey to Harvard Medical School

ABC News (NEW YORK) — Seven years before Greg Galeazzi put on a white coat at Harvard Medical School, he wore Army fatigues while serving a year-long deployment in Afghanistan.

In May 2011 a roadside bomb tore off Captain Galeazzi’s legs and much of his right arm, just a month before he was expecting to return home.

“It felt like I was an empty coke can on train tracks getting hit by a freight train moving at 100 miles per hour,” said Galeazzi.

Without a medic on the ground, there was no available pain medication.

"All I could do was scream," Galeazzi recalled.