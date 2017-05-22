Fruit juice for infants is now a strict no-no, say new guidelines

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Fruit juice for children younger than 1 year old is now a no-no, according to new guidelines by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The academy is also recommending sharply limiting juice consumption by toddlers and older children in its new guidelines, as ABC News Chief Women’s Health Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton explained Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“While some 100-percent fruit juice can be OK, in general it doesn’t pack the nutritional punch that a lot of parents think it does,” Dr. Ashton explained.

“The big difference is in the fiber,” she said. “That is really important for …read more