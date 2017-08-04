Furious Five rapper Kidd Creole arraigned on murder charge

Peter Kramer/Getty ImagesGrandmaster Flash and the Furious Five rapper The Kidd Creole was arraigned Thursday in New York City on charges of stabbing a homeless man to death. He did not enter a plea.

The rapper, born Nathaniel Glover, was arrested Wednesday in the Bronx, where he lives, and charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to police, Glover got into a dispute with the homeless man, who has been identified as John Jolly, 55, on the city’s east side Tuesday night. According to police records, Jolly was a …read more


