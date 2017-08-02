Furious Five rapper Kidd Creole facing murder charge in stabbing death of homeless man

Peter Kramer/Getty ImagesRapper The Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is facing a charge of second degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in New York City on Tuesday night, WABC-TV reports.

The 57-year-old hip-hop legend, born Nathaniel Glover, was arrested Wednesday in the Bronx.

According to police, the rapper got into a dispute with a homeless man in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night, and during the fight the homeless man was stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the …read more