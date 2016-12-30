Garbagemen Bring Joy to Girl with Cancer Who Waves to Them Through Window

iStock/Thinkstock(BLUE EARTH, Minn.) — Two sanitation workers paid it forward this Christmas after hearing heartbreaking news about a child who waves to them through her window.

Brandon Olsen and Taylor Fritz of Hometown Sanitation left gifts for three sisters who wave to them each Thursday after learning that one of them, 3-year-old Rose, had been fighting cancer.

The men also gave their parents free garbage service for one year.

“When they did that, it was a few weeks out from the diagnosis when every day just felt so impossible,” said Rose’s mother, Angie Evenson, of Blue Earth, Minnesota. “Nothing in reality changes Rose’s …read more