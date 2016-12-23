Gary Rossington, Don Felder and Ian Hunter Share Their Christmas Plans

Travis Shinn; Myriam Santos; Ross HalfinChristmas time is here, and music fans might be interested to find out how some well-known rockers are planning to spend their holiday this year.

Among the notable musicians who shared their Christmas plans with ABC Radio is Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s Gary Rossington. The guitarist says he and his wife, Dale, like to spend the holiday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with their family, including their two grandchildren.

“We usually go out there for Christmas, ’cause it’s snowy and cold and wintry,” he explains. “It feels like Christmas, you know? And man, [we] just …read more