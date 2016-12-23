Gary Rossington, Don Felder and Ian Hunter Share Their Christmas Plans

Travis Shinn; Myriam Santos; Ross HalfinChristmas time is here, and music fans might be interested to find out how some well-known rockers are planning to spend their holiday this year.

Among the notable musicians who shared their Christmas plans with ABC Radio is Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s Gary Rossington. The guitarist says he and his wife, Dale, like to spend the holiday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with their family, including their two grandchildren.

“We usually go out there for Christmas, ’cause it’s snowy and cold and wintry,” he explains. “It feels like Christmas, you know? And man, [we] just …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462