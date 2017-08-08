Gary Rossington’s heart issues force Lynyrd Skynyrd to cancel two shows; band to headline new Flambeau fest

Credit: Clay Patrick McBrideFounding Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington underwent a procedure this past Friday to treat blocked arteries to his heart, forcing the band to cancel a concert last week and a show today, August 8, at the Buffalo Chip campground in Sturgis, South Dakota.

According to a post on the Southern rock legends’ Facebook page, Rossington “was released Friday evening and has been home recovering and in good spirits.” The message adds, “Doctors have advised that he recover this week.” Lynyrd Skynyrd is planning to return to the road …read more