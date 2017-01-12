Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donation Policy

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After being turned away when he wanted to donate blood, an LGBT activist documented his efforts to meet the new requirements to give blood as a gay man, including abstaining from sexual relations for a year.

On Tuesday, Jay Franzone, 21, gave blood for the first time since he announced his protest against what he and other critics say are regulations that unfairly stigmatize and limit gay men.

Franzone, a recent college graduate, has previously participated in protests against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy as part of the National Gay Blood Drive. He has been widely …read more