George Harrison’s “Norwegian Wood” sitar sells for nearly $63,000

George Harrison with Indian sitar master Ravi Shankar circa 1975; Bettmann via Getty ImagesThe sitar that George Harrison bought in an Oxford Street shop in London in 1965 — and subsequently used in the recording of the 1965 Rubber Soul single “Norwegian Wood” and other Beatles classics — fetched $62,500 at auction Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The sitar’s purchase, apparently a spur-of-the-moment decision by the late, former Beatle, inspired not only that song, but also touched off a lifelong love of Indian music, culture, and Hinduism for Harrison.

