George Michael biography coming November 16

Called George, and written by Sean Smith, the book will be out November 16th, according to The Bookseller website. It’s described as a story of the two sides of the late singer: the private man and the public superstar.

The book begins with George’s childhood as a “sensitive but determined boy,” and documents his time with Wham!, his solo career, and his activities out of the spotlight, such as secretly giving millions of dollars to various charities.

