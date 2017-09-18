George Michael documentary “Freedom” to debut on Showtime October 21

Courtesy SHOWTIMEFans who miss the late George Michael will be able to hear him once again next month, when Showtime airs the documentary George Michael: Freedom.

Filmed before the singer’s death last Christmas Day, the documentary is narrated by George himself. It covers his whole career, but specifically focuses on the time leading up to the creation of his album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, and his protracted legal battle with his record label which led him to step away from the spotlight.

The documentary also features George talking about the death of …read more