George Michael’s Autopsy “Inconclusive,” More Tests to Be Done

Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty ImagesIt’ll be a while before we know exactly why George Michael died unexpectedly at the age of 53.

According to Thames Valley Police, an autopsy was conducted on Thursday but the cause of death was “inconclusive.” More tests will now be carried out, and those results won’t be available for “several weeks,” police say.

The singer’s death is being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious.”

George died on Christmas Day; according to a statement, the cause of death was heart failure.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462