George Michael’s Ex-Manager: Singer Was in Rehab for 18 Months, Planned “Totally Pop” New Material

rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty ImagesAs we wait to find out exactly why George Michael died Christmas Day at the age of 53, his former manager is opening up to Billboard about plans the British star had for new music.

Rob Kahane, who managed George during his initial solo stardom, tells Billboard that in early December, a friend told him to reach out to George, adding that the singer had recently completed 18 months in a “Swiss rehab facility.” It’s not clear what he was being treated for, however.

Kahane explains, “I called him, and he said, …read more