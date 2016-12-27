George Michael’s Former Partner “Heartbroken” Over His Death; Music Catalog Streams Increase Over 3,000%

Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty ImagesAs fans and the music world continues to mourn George Michael, who died Christmas Day at age 53, his former partner and lover, Kenny Goss, has finally issued a statement via his rep.

“I’m heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and longtime love George Michael has passed,” the statement begins. “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of …read more