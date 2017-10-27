George Michael’s “Listen Without Prejudice” is #1 again after 27 years

Sony LegacyTwenty-seven years after its initial release, George Michael‘s album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 is back at #1 on the charts in the U.K.

The 1990 album was re-released to coincide with the George Michael documentary Freedom, which premiered on Showtime last weekend following its U.K. debut on October 9. George was working on the documentary when he died on Christmas Day last year.

The reissue features the original album, bonus tracks and George’s MTV Unplugged performance from 1996. The original album, George’s second solo release, featured the smash …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462