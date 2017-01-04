George Michael’s Sales Increase More than 2600%; His Collaborators Speak

Andrew Parsons / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesFollowing George Michael’s death on Christmas Day, interest in his music has, predictably, exploded. Billboard reports that overall, sales of George’s solo music and his work with Wham! increased by 2678%.

Three of his solo albums and Wham!’s biggest disc, 1984’s Make It Big, have all re-entered the Billboard album chart. In at #12 is George’s 2008 best-of, Twenty Five. His solo debut, 1987’s Faith, is back at #18, while his 1998 best-of, Ladies & Gentlemen: The Best of George Michael, is in at #84. …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462