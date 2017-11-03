George Thorogood and the Destroyers announce spring 2018 tour of North America

Credit: David DobsonGeorge Thorogood and his longtime band The Destroyers will keep the party going next year when they head out on a new North American leg of their Rock Party Tour. The trek gets underway on April 18 in Lincoln, Rhode Island, and currently is scheduled through a May 11-12 stand in the Canadian city of Coquitlam, British Columbia.

The first part of the tour will see Thorogood and the Destroyers visiting various venues in the Northeastern U.S. before heading north of the border for a run of shows across Canada. The trek also …read more


