George Thorogood and the Destroyers Launching the Rock Party Tour in Late February

Credit: David DobsonWith 2017 marking the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, George Thorogood and the Destroyers are preparing to hit the road soon for a U.S. trek dubbed the Rock Party Tour. So far, 17 dates have been confirmed, stretching from a February 28 show in Tucson, Arizona, through a March 30 concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

All of the announced gigs will take place in the Midwest and Western U.S. More dates will be added to the itinerary soon.

“We play for a different audience every night, and that keeps it fresh,” says Thorogood. “There …read more