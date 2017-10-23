George Young, brother of AC/DC’s Malcolm and Angus, producer, member of The Easybeats, dead at 70

Far Right: George Young (Gunter Zint/K & K Ulf Kruger OHG/Redferns)George Young, brother of Malcolm Young and Angus Young of AC/DC, has died, according to a statement on the band’s website. He was 70.

Young was a member of the group The Easybeats, who scored with “Friday on My Mind,” and then went on to co-produce AC/DC’s early albums, including Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Let There Be Rock, T.N.T., Powerage, and High Voltage. He produced the band’s 2000 album Stiff Upper Lip, and for a short time, also played bass.

