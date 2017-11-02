Georgia toddler denied kidney transplant due to father’s criminal record

megaflopp/iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — A Georgia toddler desperately needs a kidney transplant, and his father was deemed the perfect match, but the operation was canceled due to the father’s criminal record. Now, the little boy is fighting for his life as his family pleads for help.

A.J. Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney. Now two years old and weighing just 25 pounds, A.J. was set to receive a kidney last month from his father, Anthony Dickerson, who was tested and proved to be a 110 percent match, according to CBS affiliate in Atlanta WGCL-TV.

Dickerson was arrested in December …read more


