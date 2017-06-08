German shepherd who flunked out of police dog academy for being too friendly gets new job

Governor of Queensland/Facebook(QUEENSLAND, Australia) — A German shepherd in Australia has found his new purpose in life after he flunked out of police dog academy for being too friendly.

Gavel has been living at the official residence of Queensland Gov. Paul de Jersey since he was 6 weeks old, after police determined that he was too sociable to do police work.

Police said the pup did not display the “necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” according to the BBC. He was then removed from the roster of the Queensland Dog Squad.

Jersey often features Gavel on his social media accounts. …read more