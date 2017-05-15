Gestational diabetes may increase with warmer days, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Diabetes during pregnancy has long frustrated doctors trying to discern why some women are more at risk for the disease than others. Though some factors have been associated with increased risk for the condition, including age, family history, excess weight and race, many questions remain.

A new study published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal looked at 396,828 pregnant women and found another potential factor that could increase the risk for gestational diabetes: rising temperatures.

“There is also growing evidence supporting a link between air temperature, metabolic function and energy expenditure,” the authors wrote.

