Get More Ringo: Ex-Beatles drummer releases new solo album, “Give More Love”

UMeRingo Starr‘s 19th solo album, Give More Love, arrives today on CD and as a digital download. As previously reported, the ex-Beatles drummer made the record with more than a little help of some of his musical friends, the most notable of which being his old band mate Paul McCartney, who lent his talents to the songs “We’re on the Road Again” and “Show Me the Way.”

Among the many other guests on the album are Ringo’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh, Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton, Edgar Winter, Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit, Mr. Mister‘s Richard Page, …read more


