Gettin’ back on the road: Paul McCartney kicks off new US tour tonight in New Jersey

MJ Kim/MPL Communications Ltd.

Paul McCartney launches a new U.S. leg of his ongoing One on One Tour with a two-night stand in Newark, New Jersey, taking place tonight and tomorrow at the Prudential Center.

The Newark shows are one of four two-night engagements the former Beatles star will play at venues in the New York City area during the trek, along with Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. McCartney’s U.S. leg also includes a September 23 concert scheduled in Syracuse, New …read more