Gimme Mick: Rolling Stones singer debuts two new solo singles

UMeMick Jagger, who turned 74 Wednesday, celebrated his birthday in a big way, with the release Thursday two brand-new solo tracks, “Gotta Get a Grip” and “England Lost,” along with accompanying videos.

The songs are available for pre-order on CD and 12-inch vinyl at the Rolling Stones frontman’s official website, while a digital EP featuring “England Lost” and four remixes of “Gotta Get a Grip” will be released Friday on iTunes.

“I started writing these two songs in April and wanted them out straight away,” reveals Jagger. Both tracks …read more


