Girl, 8, donates her doll with personal note to child affected by Harvey flooding

Courtesy Bice Family(DIAMONDHEAD, Miss.) — When 8-year-old Lilly Bice of Diamondhead, Mississippi, heard families in Texas lost everything because of Harvey, she wanted to help.

Her parents, E.J. and Melissa Bice, had survived Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago and were discussing going to Houston to help the recovery efforts. She overheard their conversation and decided she was going to gather a pile of toys to donate to the children whose belongings had been destroyed in the floodwaters.

“We went through Katrina so we know the heartache and the loss of everything,” her dad, E.J. Bice, told ABC News. “We were discussing it …read more


