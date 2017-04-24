Girl born without a left hand receives 3D-printed prosthetic to play violin

iStock/Thinkstock(ARLINGTON, Va.) — A 10-year-old girl’s musical dreams have come true thanks to university students and cutting-edge technology.

Isabella Cabrera of Virginia was born without a left hand. On Thursday, she received a custom-made prosthesis created by five bioengineering students at George Mason University so that she could play the violin.

“I think it’s going to help me by having more control with the strings and the notes,” Cabrera told ABC affiliate WJLA-TV.

The process of creating the hand began last fall and included 100 hours of design and testing. The prosthesis was completed using a 3-D printer.

Yassar Al-Hindi, who helped create Cabrera’s …read more