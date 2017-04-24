Girl born without a left hand receives 3D-printed prosthetic to play violin

iStock/Thinkstock(ARLINGTON, Va.) — A 10-year-old girl’s musical dreams have come true thanks to university students and cutting-edge technology.

Isabella Cabrera of Virginia was born without a left hand. On Thursday, she received a custom-made prosthesis created by five bioengineering students at George Mason University so that she could play the violin.

“I think it’s going to help me by having more control with the strings and the notes,” Cabrera told ABC affiliate WJLA-TV.

The process of creating the hand began last fall and included 100 hours of design and testing. The prosthesis was completed using a 3-D printer.

Yassar Al-Hindi, who helped create Cabrera’s …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462