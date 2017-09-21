Girl collects more than 2,300 pairs of silly socks for fellow patients in hospital

vitapix/iStock/Thinkstock(HARTFORD, Conn.) — A 12-year-old girl has collected thousands of pairs of silly socks for her friends staying in the hospital where she receives chemotherapy.

Emma Becker has been a patient for 4 years at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) in Hartford for neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that causes tumors in her optic nerves and brain.

To cheer up her fellow patients, Emma asked Facebook users to donate socks to her special fundraiser, in honor of her Aug. 11 birthday this year.

“She said giving back to the other kids makes her happy,” Emma’s mom, Rebecca Donkor of Higganum, Connecticut, told ABC News. …read more