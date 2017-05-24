Girl pulled into harbor by sea lion treated for rare ‘seal finger’ disease

Hemera/Thinkstock(VANCOUVER, British Columbia) — A girl who was pulled into a Canada harbor by a sea lion is receiving medical treatment over concerns her broken skin could have been infected by a dangerous bacteria from the animal’s mouth, according to officials at the Vancouver aquarium.

A video that has gone viral showed the young girl pulled into the water after a sea lion grabbed her white dress. The girl, along with a man who jumped into help her, were quickly pulled to safety. But marine life experts warned they could have been exposed to a rare infection sometimes called “seal finger” …read more


