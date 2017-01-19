Girl with Terminal Cancer Asks People to Do Acts of Kindness

Courtesy Anne Schofield(NEW YORK) — When Becca Schofield, was told last November the brain cancer she had fought for nearly two years was terminal, the 17-year-old said she decided to create a bucket list.

When an overwhelming number of family and friends wanted to help with her bucket list, Becca, of Riverview, New Brunswick, thought of a way to help other people.

Becca brainstormed with her dad, Darren Schofield, and came up with a hashtag, #BecccaToldMeTo, to give people a way to help others, and inadvertently help Becca, too.

"Everyone wants to help, everyone wants to do things and a lot of [my


