Give Baby Charlie experimental treatment, say US parents whose son has similar disorder

Sally Hawkins/ABC News(BALTIMORE) — Baby Charlie Gard’s parents have been locked in a bitter fight for their son’s future, not only for his survival against a debilitating disease, but against the London hospital where he has been a patient since he was just 2 months old and the British courts who say his condition is too grave to continue keeping him alive.

“Our parental rights have been stripped away,” his father, Chris Gard, said in a video he and his wife posted online. “We can’t even take our own son home to die.”

Gard and his wife Connie Yates’ son Charlie, who …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462