Give Baby Charlie experimental treatment, say US parents whose son has similar disorder

Sally Hawkins/ABC News(BALTIMORE) — Baby Charlie Gard’s parents have been locked in a bitter fight for their son’s future, not only for his survival against a debilitating disease, but against the London hospital where he has been a patient since he was just 2 months old and the British courts who say his condition is too grave to continue keeping him alive.

“Our parental rights have been stripped away,” his father, Chris Gard, said in a video he and his wife posted online. “We can’t even take our own son home to die.”

Gard and his wife Connie Yates' son Charlie, who