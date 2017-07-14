Gizmodrome, new band featuring Police, Level 42 and King Crimson members, releasing debut album in September

Courtesy of earMUSICPolice drummer Stewart Copeland has formed a new band called Gizmodrome with Level 42 singer/bassist Mark King, ex-King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew and Italian prog-rock vocalist/keyboardist Vittorio Cosma. The group will release its self-titled debut album on September 15.

Gizmodrome began as a collaboration between Copeland and Cosma, who have worked together on numerous occasions.

“Vittorio and I had already been working on these songs for some months but it was when Adrian and Mark showed up that it turned into a feeding frenzy!” explains Stewart. “This is my first band album in …read more


