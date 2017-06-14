Gloria Estefan’s “incomparable” mother passes away: “I will miss her every moment of every day”

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty ImagesCondolences to Gloria Estefan: her mother, Gloria Fajardo, has died. She was 88.

On Facebook Tuesday evening, Gloria wrote, “Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my dearest mother.” She added that when her “incomparable” mom passed, she was “filled with peace and surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, niece, the three girls who cared for her with so much affection, family and her closest friends.”

Gloria says she believes that her mom passed at 8:19 p.m. because her grandmother Consuelo died 32 years ago on August 19 …read more


