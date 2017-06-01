Gloria Estefan’s musical to close on Broadway, go on tour

Bruce Glikas/Vivacity Media GroupOn Your Feet!, the Broadway musical inspired by the life story of Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, is closing on Broadway, but coming to a town near you.

After 780 performances, the successful musical will stage its final performance on Sunday, August 20, at the Marquis Theater in New York City. The show’s 80-week national tour begins September 22 in Buffalo, New York, and will travel to over 60 more cities.

The North American tour will run through April 21, 2019. Meanwhile, the show will have its international premiere in Utrecht, Netherlands, on …read more


