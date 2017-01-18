“GMA” Workout Wednesday: Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak Leads ‘Legsanity’ Routine

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak is bringing his exclusive “Legsanity” workout to a special GMA live stream.

“This workout is all about toning, tightening, sculpting an incredible lower body,” he told GMA. “The lower body is the foundation of the whole body. Without strong legs, there is no strong body.”

Pasternak, a best-selling author and Fitbit Ambassador, is leading a workout live-streamed on ABCNews.com/live and on the GMA Facebook page Wednesday. Fitbit is a sponsor of Good Morning America.

Watch the video above to join the live-stream workout. Read below for all you …read more