“GMA” Workout Wednesday: Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak Leads ‘Legsanity’ Routine

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak is bringing his exclusive “Legsanity” workout to a special GMA live stream.

“This workout is all about toning, tightening, sculpting an incredible lower body,” he told GMA. “The lower body is the foundation of the whole body. Without strong legs, there is no strong body.”

Pasternak, a best-selling author and Fitbit Ambassador, is leading a workout live-streamed on ABCNews.com/live and on the GMA Facebook page Wednesday. Fitbit is a sponsor of Good Morning America.

Watch the video above to join the live-stream workout. Read below for all you …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462