“Go Crazy” with Prince’s “Purple Rain” Deluxe and Deluxe-Expanded Edition, in stores today

Warner Bros.This Sunday marks the 33rd anniversary of the release of Prince‘s iconic 1984 album Purple Rain, and today sees the release of the deluxe edition and the deluxe expanded edition of the album.

As previously reported, the Purple Rain deluxe edition includes two CDs: the original album and a second CD of previously unreleased tracks.

As for the Purple Rain Deluxe — Expanded Edition set, fans will get the two CDs that come with the deluxe version, plus a third CD of single edits and B-sides, and a DVD of Prince & The Revolution performing at the Carrier …read more